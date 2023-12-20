Christmas is just around the corner and no holiday is complete without a festive, delicious meal.

From cozy family-owned eateries to upscale restaurants adorned with seasonal charm, South King County boasts a delicious selection of Christmas Dinners that cater to every palate.

Yummy Norwegian Feast

Saturday, Dec. 30, 5 p.m.

Kent Lutheran Church

Pastor Tormod will be preparing some of the traditional Christmas foods that he grew up with in Norway. The menu includes pork ribs, meatballs and sausage, potatoes and surkål (a Norwegian variation of sauerkraut), drinks and cookies

Reservations: call (253) 852-2057 now thru Dec. 22, 2023..

$20/adults $10/children 10 and under.

Proceeds support Kent Youth and Family Services.

Nana’s Southern Kitchen serves up Southern comfort food like no other. For Christmas, they offer a catered menu of jumbo chicken wings, shrimp, catfish and pork chops along with all the classic Southern sides and delicious cakes and pies.

Additionally, Nana’s Southern Kitchen has given out free home-cooked Christmas dinners to the community for four years running. This year, their goal is to hand out 500 meals.

Anyone can donate 1 – 500 Christmas meals by ordering on the Nana’s Southern Kitchen website.

Enjoy your Christmas dinner by a roaring fire in the beautiful dining room of Copperleaf Restaurant inside the Cedarbrook Lodge.

Savor a four-course meal of your choice, beginning with a wild mushroom soup or pear and cheese torte and ending with an apple pie or chocolate dessert.

Choose between three entrée options of chicken, short ribs, or fresh Alaskan seafood.

This meal id $95 per guest with the option of adding a curated wine-pairing with each dish for an additional $38 per guest.

Reservations are available Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but space is limited, so be sure to reserve your table in advance.

Ever the good time, 13 Coins in SeaTac offers a friendly, classy atmosphere and delectable food.

If you join them for Christmas Dinner, you can choose from grilled Australian lamb chops or prime rib for your entrée, complete with mouth-watering sides including grilled asparagus and potatoes.

If you prefer, classic 13 Coins steaks and other entrees will also be available.

No list would be complete without Burien favorite Huckleberry Square.

This year they’re ringing in the season with your choice of rosemary garlic crusted prime rib or a classic smoked turkey dinner including mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, broccoli casserole, stuffing, and a warm buttered roll.

Both entrees include a dinner salad or crab bisque and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Christmas Dinners are $39 a plate and are available from 2 – 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The regular menu will also be available from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Christmas Day.

Remove all the hassle and retain all of the taste with Claim Jumper’s 3-course Holiday Platters.

Choose between slow-roasted turkey or smoked ham. If you can’t decide, make it a combo!

Each dinner platter includes garlic cheese bread, Ceaser salad, stuffing, gravy, roasted vegetables, and your choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Whole cakes and pies are also available to purchase separately.

Each Christmas Dinner selection serves 6-8 people.

From their chestnut hummus to their charcuterie wreath, Anita & Joe’s holiday menu is the most festive on the list.

Specializing in Southern home cooking, Anita & Joe’s offers personal chef and catering services all year round. For Christmas, their merry menu includes citrus spiced ham, seared duck breast, roast leg of lamb and more.

Individual pies are available for $40 each and charcuterie platters are available for $75 (serves 6-8).

To see the full catering menu, check the Anita & Joe’s website.

Wherever you find yourself in the coming weeks, we wish you the very Happiest of Holidays!