The Kent Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd Annual DEI Luncheon is returning on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Allegro Performing Arts Academy.
“Join us for great food, activities, new connections, and important conversations about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in business.”
Schedule:
- 11:00-11:15: Open Networking Time
- 11:15-11:25: Lunch Buffet
- 11:25-11:28: Host Intro
- 11:28-11:32: Land Acknowledgement and DEI Committee Intro – Andrew
- 11:33-11:38: Zenovia Intro
- 11:38-11:48: Diversity Bingo (Group Activity — Kawai)
- 11:48-12:30: Panel Discussion
- 12:30-12:40: Cross the Line (Group Activity — Dennis)
- 12:40-12:55: Panel Q and A
- 12:55-1:00: Closing
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE: Allegro Performing Arts Academy, 222 Central Ave South, Kent, WA 98032 (map below).
COST:
- Members: $40
- Non-Members: $50
- Table Vendor: $175
Sponsorships are still available:
Elite Ally Sponsor: $3,500
- Perform welcome address at Annual Event
- Logo on all marketing collateral
- 10 tickets to Annual Event
- DEI Committee Chair Seat
- 1 of 5 booths day of event
- Logo on Kent Chamber website year round as DEI Sponsor
- Sponsor 2 BIPOC business
DEI Accessory Sponsor: $1,500
- 5 tickets to Annual Event
- Logo on all marketing collateral
- 2 minute commercial at annual event
- Logo on Kent Chamber website year round as DEI Sponsor
- Sponsor 1 BIPOC business
Supporting Sponsor: $500
- 2 minute commercial at Annual Event
- Logo on all marketing collateral
- 2 tickets to Annual Event
Sponsor: $325
- Sponsor 1 BIPOC business member for 1 year Membership
- 1 ticket to Annual Event
- Logo on Kent Chamber as BIPOC business Sponsor
- Logo on Kent Chamber website year round as DEI sponsor
Register Here
Allegro Performing Arts Academy is located at 222 Central Ave South, Kent, WA 98032: