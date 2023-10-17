The Kent Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd Annual DEI Luncheon is returning on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Allegro Performing Arts Academy.

“Join us for great food, activities, new connections, and important conversations about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in business.”

Schedule:

  • 11:00-11:15: Open Networking Time
  • 11:15-11:25: Lunch Buffet
  • 11:25-11:28: Host Intro
  • 11:28-11:32: Land Acknowledgement and DEI Committee Intro – Andrew
  • 11:33-11:38: Zenovia Intro
  • 11:38-11:48: Diversity Bingo (Group Activity — Kawai)
  • 11:48-12:30: Panel Discussion
  • 12:30-12:40: Cross the Line (Group Activity — Dennis)
  • 12:40-12:55: Panel Q and A
  • 12:55-1:00: Closing

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Allegro Performing Arts Academy, 222 Central Ave South, Kent, WA 98032 (map below).

COST:

  • Members: $40
  • Non-Members: $50
  • Table Vendor: $175 

Sponsorships are still available:

Elite Ally Sponsor: $3,500

  • Perform welcome address at Annual Event
  • Logo on all marketing collateral
  • 10 tickets to Annual Event
  • DEI Committee Chair Seat
  • 1 of 5 booths day of event
  • Logo on Kent Chamber website year round as DEI Sponsor
  • Sponsor 2 BIPOC business

DEI Accessory Sponsor: $1,500

  • 5 tickets to Annual Event
  • Logo on all marketing collateral
  • 2 minute commercial at annual event
  • Logo on Kent Chamber website year round as DEI Sponsor
  • Sponsor 1 BIPOC business

Supporting Sponsor: $500

  • 2 minute commercial at Annual Event
  • Logo on all marketing collateral
  • 2 tickets to Annual Event

Sponsor: $325

  • Sponsor 1 BIPOC business member for 1 year Membership
  • 1 ticket to Annual Event
  • Logo on Kent Chamber as BIPOC business Sponsor
  • Logo on Kent Chamber website year round as DEI sponsor

Allegro Performing Arts Academy is located at 222 Central Ave South, Kent, WA 98032:

