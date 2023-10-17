The Kent Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd Annual DEI Luncheon is returning on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Allegro Performing Arts Academy.

“Join us for great food, activities, new connections, and important conversations about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in business.”

Schedule:

11:00-11:15: Open Networking Time

11:15-11:25: Lunch Buffet

11:25-11:28: Host Intro

11:28-11:32: Land Acknowledgement and DEI Committee Intro – Andrew

11:33-11:38: Zenovia Intro

11:38-11:48: Diversity Bingo (Group Activity — Kawai)

11:48-12:30: Panel Discussion

12:30-12:40: Cross the Line (Group Activity — Dennis)

12:40-12:55: Panel Q and A

12:55-1:00: Closing

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Allegro Performing Arts Academy, 222 Central Ave South, Kent, WA 98032 (map below).

COST:

Members: $40

Non-Members: $50

Table Vendor: $175

Sponsorships are still available:

Elite Ally Sponsor: $3,500

Perform welcome address at Annual Event

Logo on all marketing collateral

10 tickets to Annual Event

DEI Committee Chair Seat

1 of 5 booths day of event

Logo on Kent Chamber website year round as DEI Sponsor

Sponsor 2 BIPOC business

DEI Accessory Sponsor: $1,500

5 tickets to Annual Event

Logo on all marketing collateral

2 minute commercial at annual event

Logo on Kent Chamber website year round as DEI Sponsor

Sponsor 1 BIPOC business

Supporting Sponsor: $500

2 minute commercial at Annual Event

Logo on all marketing collateral

2 tickets to Annual Event

Sponsor: $325

Sponsor 1 BIPOC business member for 1 year Membership

1 ticket to Annual Event

Logo on Kent Chamber as BIPOC business Sponsor

Logo on Kent Chamber website year round as DEI sponsor

Allegro Performing Arts Academy is located at 222 Central Ave South, Kent, WA 98032: