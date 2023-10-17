Kent Mayor Dana Ralph released the following statement expressing the city’s support of its Jewish community, as well as condemning all forms of terrorism, antisemitism, bigotry and discrimination in the recent conflict in Israel and Gaza:

“The City of Kent supports its Jewish community and mourns the loss of all innocent lives in Israel and Gaza. The City strongly condemns all forms of terrorism, antisemitism, bigotry and discrimination. We grieve with the families of those killed, injured, endangered and missing.

“We recognize that such global occurrences resonate within our local community, affecting many of us on emotional and mental levels. As we navigate these challenging times, it’s vital to remember our shared bonds. We are one community and caring for one another is vital.”

– Dana Ralph
Office of the Mayor

