On Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at about 11:09 p.m., Kent Patrol Officer were alerted by dispatch that a Lexus had been stolen at gunpoint in Federal Way.

Police said the owner was tracking the vehicle’s location, which was now on Kent’s East Hill. Multiple Officers responded into the area to try and locate the stolen car.

To avoid a time delay in receiving info, KPD Officer Alatorre contacted the owner and asked to receive updates directly. He was advised that King County Deputies first encountered the vehicle near the 17700 block of SE 272nd Street but were unable to make a stop. He also Googled the types of head/taillights on the vehicle so that it would be easier for him to recognize.

At about 11:51 p.m., the Lexus owner told a Kent Officer that the vehicle was near the 11500 block of SE 217th Street. He found the car, tried to pull it over, and then pursued. Additional Officers tried to anticipate the pursuit path to put down spike strips to pop the tires; however the vehicle was at a high rate of speed and running red lights. Kent’s Officers then lost sight of the stolen car and terminated the pursuit.

A short time later, Officer Alatorre and Office Meade each located the vehicle again on the West Hill. The driver appeared to be attempting to reach a freeway onramp, where he would need to slow down to make the turn. When the vehicle was slow enough, Officer Alatorre safely performed two PIT maneuvers and was able to stop the car. Federal Way Officers arrived on scene and took the lone suspect into custody without incident.

Kent Police said:

“Patience was the key to this arrest. Officers often terminate their own pursuits for safety reasons. High speeds, reckless driving, no lights, or other factors that put the public at risk all weigh in during a pursuit. Our Officers did a great job of balancing safety with the urgency to catch this very dangerous armed suspect.”

The suspect, a 23-year-old Seattle man, was arrested for 3 counts of Eluding, and 1 count of Possession of a Stolen vehicle in Kent.

Federal Way Police will be determining charges for the Carjacking.

“Great job by the levelheaded owner of the vehicle who calmly relayed updates to dispatch and our Officer,” police said.

“Awesome job by Officer Alatorre who utilized teamwork and all the tools at his disposal to find and pursue this bad guy, all while critically analyzing the unfolding incident and adjusting tactics to keep everyone safe.”