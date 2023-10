The City of Kent is partnering with World Relief to bring their ‘From Home to Home’ exhibit as part of the Race and Equity Speaker series, with sessions for residents on Oct. 26–27, 2023.

The exhibit is semi-guided which puts you in the shoes of refugees and others who have been forced to leave behind their homes, and often loved ones.

Click belot to learn about the challenges of resettlement in the United States, build greater empathy, and find out what next steps you can take: