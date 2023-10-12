SPONSORED : REMINDER : Northwest Symphony Orchestra’s (NWSO) “Music From Latin America” family concert will be this Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.

Last season, NWSO began its season with music from Latin America, and it was so successful that they decided to start their new season with another concert on that theme – with more new and exciting music.

Back by popular demand is tenor soloist José Iñiguez, and they’ll also introduce 14-year-old prodigy Hana Gottesman – performing the violin solo on Summer from The Four Seasons by Astor Piazzolla.

This concert is also in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, and they will be joined by other guest artists, speakers, as well as students from the Highline School District and Key to Change.

PROGRAM

Four Dances from Estancia: Alberto Ginastera

Verano Porteño (Summer) from Las Estaciones Porteñas: Astor Piazzolla, Hana Gottesman, violin soloist

Caribeña (Caribbean): Miguel del Aguila

Popular Boleros: Jose Iniguez, tenor soloist, Danza Espanola, Bob Phillips, with students from Highline School District and Key to Change

Danzón No. 2: Arturo Márquez

TICKETS

Adults $20, seniors $25, Students 18 and under FREE .

. Tickets available at the box office the evening of the concert.

Tickets also available for the concert online or by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 800-838-3006.