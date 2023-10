The City of Kent is changing the speed limit on Pacific Highway South, starting this Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 40 mph, from Kent-Des Moines Road to S. 272nd Street:

Electronic signs were to be installed on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in advance of the change and will remain out until Oct. 23.

The new speed limit signs will also have orange flags to draw attention.