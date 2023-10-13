Kent Eagles Auxiliary #362 will be holding a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“Come join us for some fun!”

Food & Bake Sale.

Reserve your table to sell your holiday treasures today for $25 per table.

All proceeds from the table rentals, food, & bake sale will go towards our Charities for Cancer & M.S. (Multiple Sclerosis).

Open to the public.

For more details or to reserve a table please send an email to [email protected].

WHAT: Holiday Bazaar

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: 2505 S. 252nd St. Suite 101 in Kent, WA 98032: