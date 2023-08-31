The Kent Police Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Silver older model Hyundai Santa Fe with no rear plates they say was involved in a home invasion robbery on Monday morning, Aug. 28, 2023.

Police said the vehicle (seen below in a photo and video), was involved in the home invasion robbery on the West hill of Kent near S. 254th Street on Aug. 28 at about 4 a.m.

Several suspects entered the home by breaking in the front door, pointed handguns at the residents, and demanded money.

The suspects were described as male, 5’8” to 6’ tall, wearing dark clothing, black masks, and gloves. One suspect may have been wearing red pants.

The suspects were seen fleeing from the residence in the vehicle seen above (in both a photo and from surveillance video).

A short time later at about 4:27 a.m., three suspects kicked in the door to a residence on the East Hill of Kent off 219th Place. Three “dark skinned males” entered the home and pointed a gun at the homeowner. The suspects fled when the home alarm sounded.

No vehicle was seen at this incident, but due to the similarity in forced entry to the home, time of day and use of a handgun, Kent Detectives are investigating if these incidents are related.

Kent Police Detectives are asking for assistance in locating the suspect vehicle. If you have information about its whereabouts, please call 911 immediately. Do not approach or enter the vehicle.

Tips can also be submitted here:

[email protected]

253-856-5808

*Refer to Kent Case Number 23-11524

