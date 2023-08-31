The Kent Police Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Silver older model Hyundai Santa Fe with no rear plates they say was involved in a home invasion robbery on Monday morning, Aug. 28, 2023.
Police said the vehicle (seen below in a photo and video), was involved in the home invasion robbery on the West hill of Kent near S. 254th Street on Aug. 28 at about 4 a.m.
Several suspects entered the home by breaking in the front door, pointed handguns at the residents, and demanded money.
The suspects were described as male, 5’8” to 6’ tall, wearing dark clothing, black masks, and gloves. One suspect may have been wearing red pants.
The suspects were seen fleeing from the residence in the vehicle seen above (in both a photo and from surveillance video).
A short time later at about 4:27 a.m., three suspects kicked in the door to a residence on the East Hill of Kent off 219th Place. Three “dark skinned males” entered the home and pointed a gun at the homeowner. The suspects fled when the home alarm sounded.
No vehicle was seen at this incident, but due to the similarity in forced entry to the home, time of day and use of a handgun, Kent Detectives are investigating if these incidents are related.
Kent Police Detectives are asking for assistance in locating the suspect vehicle. If you have information about its whereabouts, please call 911 immediately. Do not approach or enter the vehicle.
Tips can also be submitted here:
- [email protected]
- 253-856-5808
- *Refer to Kent Case Number 23-11524
Police Offer Tips on How to Avoid Residential Burglaries
Some tips from Kent Police’s Community Education Unit:
It is important that neighbors be aware of what is going on in your neighborhood. Whenever you see anything suspicious, call 9-1-1 immediately and explain specifically what suspicious activity you are seeing.
Here are some tips to improve security around your home to keep it less likely to be a target:
Keep all windows, doors, and sliding doors locked whether even when you are home. Install protective window film to smaller windows next to doors. This helps prevent breaking of glass and denying access to inside of front door.
Close garage doors and entries to garages-Keep them shut and locked.
Use secondary locking systems on windows/sliding glass doors (wooden dowels etc.).
Locate valuables such as purses, laptops, small electronics, cash, and jewelry out of plain sight from windows & doors. If you choose to keep cash and other important items in your home, keep them locked in a safe. You may also use a safe deposit box at a bank.
Install good lighting in the front, back and sides of your home such as motion sensor lighting. Lighting allows things/people to be seen and alerts you and neighbors when something unusual is happening.
Participate in Operation ID – document valuables, serial numbers, and photos of valuables so that in case of a break-in you have this information available to provide to police to assist in identifying your property.
Be aware of your surroundings. When walking to and from your vehicle look around and make note of any suspicious and unfamiliar people, groups of people, behavior, and activity. If you spot anything suspicious, call 911 immediately.
Consider becoming a Block Watch through the Kent Police Department. Kent Police is hosting a Block Watch 101 class on Thursday, September 28th from 6:30-8:00pm at the Kent Police/Fire Training Center located at 24523 116th Ave SE, 98030.
RSVP to [email protected] if you’d like to attend and learn more crime prevention tips and how to start a Block Watch in your neighborhood.