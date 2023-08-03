Courtesy Kent Police come these photos and recap from National Night Out 2023, held Tuesday night, Aug. 1:

“Kent – you came through again this year and hosted some epic NNO gatherings.

“We registered 63 events this year that spanned our entire City from East to West and North to South. There were BBQs, bouncy houses, ax throwing (yikes! ok they were foam), dessert buffets, potlucks, cornhole, reading at the library, community clean ups, food trucks and more.

“A special shout out to our Kent Library, Riverview and the YMCA for hosting community events in their neighborhoods.

“You all gathered in your own way and made those connections happen with your neighbors, your PD and your City.

“This is quite literally our favorite night of the year because we get to slow down, chat and fellowship. So to all of you who took time out of your week to host and attend, and to all the City of Kent employees who joined us to visit- THANK YOU!”