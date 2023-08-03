REMINDER : Enjoy a free, live outdoor performance of the comedy “Good Morning, Bill” at Burien Town Square Park this Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, starting at 5 p.m.

Presented by Burien Actors Theatre, this free performance is Directed by Rachel Rene.

Story synopsis:

Bill Paradene falls for the aloof Dr. Sally Smith while on vacation in Seattle. After Bill returns to Mount Vernon, he longs for Sally. Comedic complications arise when Bill’s uncle misunderstands, hatching a plan to bring his nephew together with the wrong woman. Rachel Rene further adapts P.G. Wodehouse’s adaptation of Ladislaus Fodor’s comedy, moving it from 1920s England to 1989 Seattle and Mount Vernon.

Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Performances run approximately 90 minutes and are sponsored by the cities of Burien, Covington, Des Moines, Federal Way, Normandy Park, and SeaTac, with special thanks to Kennedy Catholic High School and the Highline School District.

Support local eateries by making this a dinner and a show. Bring takeout to the performance, or dine out before or after.

The cast:

Lord Tidmouth : Jalyn Green

: Jalyn Green Lottie : Madison McVeigh

: Madison McVeigh Marie, the Maid : Rachel Rene

: Rachel Rene Bill Paradene : Rex Waters

: Rex Waters Sally Smith, M.D. : Karin Rogers

: Karin Rogers Sir Hugo Drake: Anthony Floyd

