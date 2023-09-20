From our sister site The Auburn Examiner:

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, Sept. 19, 2023, the Auburn Police Department responded to a Chevron in the 5100 block of Auburn Way N. (map below) for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Upon investigation, it was quickly discovered that another adult male victim found in Kent had also been shot. Detectives were soon able to put the pieces together and it was determined that these two people had shot at each other in the parking lot of the Chevron.

One of the shooters was standing outside the car, while the other was inside. A confrontation began between the two, which lead to shots being fired. The shooter in the car drove off and was later found in Kent, while the other shooter remained at the scene. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Kent Police find other victim

Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ramsey Way in response to multiple 911 calls of a shooting subject needing assistance.

Multiple Kent Officers quickly arrived in the area and located the subject. Officers determined that he had several wounds and immediately began to provide lifesaving aid. Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority personnel arrived on scene and took over medical aid.

Police seeking tips

Auburn PD Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting and are now trying to figure out the connection between the two.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.

