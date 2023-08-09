Enjoy classic cars – and lots of other makes, models and years too – along with lunch, a DJ, prizes and more fun at Kent Station’s 5th annual ‘Cruisin’ Kent Car Show’ on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

This free car show will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is free but you can purchase 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets – all proceeds will be donated to the Green River College VET Fund.

Check in begins at 10 a.m. in the breezeway by Games Workshop.

Sponsor show cars will be on Ramsay Way.

All other cars will be in the lot behind MOD Pizza

Must be able to pick up your raffle prize at Kent Station if you are not present at time of drawing.

Everybody who pre-registers will get:

Your dashboard sign filled in for you

1 free raffle ticket

OR YOU CAN REGISTER AT THE SHOW STARTING AT 10 A.M. IN THE BREEZEWAY NEAR GAMES WORKSHOP

More details and registration are at KentStation.com.