Enjoy classic cars – and lots of other makes, models and years too – along with lunch, a DJ, prizes and more fun at Kent Station’s 5th annual ‘Cruisin’ Kent Car Show’ on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

This free car show will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is free but you can purchase 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets – all proceeds will be donated to the Green River College VET Fund.

  • Check in begins at 10 a.m. in the breezeway by Games Workshop.
  • Sponsor show cars will be on Ramsay Way.
  • All other cars will be in the lot behind MOD Pizza
  • Must be able to pick up  your raffle prize at Kent Station if you are not present at time of drawing.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER

Everybody who pre-registers will get:

  • Your dashboard sign filled in for you
  • 1 free raffle ticket

OR YOU CAN REGISTER AT THE SHOW STARTING AT 10 A.M. IN THE BREEZEWAY NEAR GAMES WORKSHOP

More details and registration are at KentStation.com.

