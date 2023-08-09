Enjoy classic cars – and lots of other makes, models and years too – along with lunch, a DJ, prizes and more fun at Kent Station’s 5th annual ‘Cruisin’ Kent Car Show’ on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
This free car show will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The event is free but you can purchase 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets – all proceeds will be donated to the Green River College VET Fund.
- Check in begins at 10 a.m. in the breezeway by Games Workshop.
- Sponsor show cars will be on Ramsay Way.
- All other cars will be in the lot behind MOD Pizza
- Must be able to pick up your raffle prize at Kent Station if you are not present at time of drawing.
CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER
Everybody who pre-registers will get:
- Your dashboard sign filled in for you
- 1 free raffle ticket
OR YOU CAN REGISTER AT THE SHOW STARTING AT 10 A.M. IN THE BREEZEWAY NEAR GAMES WORKSHOP
More details and registration are at KentStation.com.