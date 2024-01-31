SPONSORED :

It’s not breakfast, it’s not lunch, it’s an experience. With heartier offerings (and often a boozier beverage) than breakfast, brunch has gone from novelty to phenomenon. It’s not just for Sundays anymore either – some places offer brunch on Saturdays as well, or even all week long! Here are some of our favorite brunch spots around Seattle Southside.

Best Brunch Spots in Seattle Southside

Copperleaf Restaurant

With brunch available on a daily basis from 7AM-2PM, Copperleaf Restaurant & Bar is a farm-to-table experience complete with perfectly crafted cocktails to finish everything off.

Located at Cedarbrook Lodge, nestled in a former executive retreat, you would never know how conveniently close you are to the airport. This beautiful spot is more than just a looker, though. The tasty offerings include Benedicts, avocado toast, and a rich and delicious croissant breakfast sandwich.

Neighborhood Cafe

The incredible Neighborhood Cafe is a new addition to Tukwila’s food scene, and they’ve come bursting onto the scene with a Filipino-inspired brunch fusion that brings classic flavors from Filipino food to American-style brunch dishes.

Take for example their Ube Biscuits and Gravy, made with housemade traditional Filipino longanisa sausage, or their decadent Banana Bread French Toast. Top it all off with one of their inspired coffee drinks, like the mint mojito coffee, or a mimosa if you’re feeling fancy. Their full menu is available all day from 6AM-5PM during the week and 7AM-5PM on weekends, so you can even get your brunch on in the afternoon.

Tuscany at Des Moines Creek

You might hear the name Tuscany at Des Moines Creek and assume they’re just an Italian restaurant, but this brunch spot serves breakfast 8AM-3PM every day except Monday, making them a great spot for your brunch!

Their shrimp omelette is a tasty twist on the standard omelet, and their steak and eggs is always served up just right.

Aqua Terra

Serving up their breakfast offerings every day from 6AM-2PM, Aqua Terra, located at the Seattle Airport Marriott in SeaTac, lives up to its name by imbuing its dishes with authentic flavors from both the sea and the land.

Their smoked salmon eggs Benedict, for example, marries land and sea beautifully in one dish, and their breakfast buffet offers all kinds of deliciousness to start your day off right. With mimosas, cocktails, and more to finish off your brunch, you’ll be ready to face anything the day has to throw at you.

Reflections Bar & Grill

Located in the historic Crowne Plaza Hotel, Reflections Bar & Grill serves up Pacific Northwest freshness with a twist, and arguably the best clam chowder in the area. But their breakfast menu, served daily from 6-11AM, is a real treat.

With an out-of-this-world Smoked Salmon Breakfast Hash, Coconut and Corn Flake French Toast (sounds weird, but trust us, it’s incredible!), and more traditional offerings, you’ll be just as pleased as if you came for lunch or dinner. And to top it all off, turn your brunch into a mimosa brunch with their Mimosa and Kir Royale offerings.

Billy Baroo’s

Start your golf day (or any day!) off right at Billy Baroo’s, located at Foster Golf Links. With brunch served on Saturdays and Sundays from 9AM-1PM, this BBQ spot becomes a brunch spot with Barbeque Brisket Eggs Benedict, or their Meat Lovers’ Omelete which features, you guessed it, that same incredible barbeque brisket.

With a full bar and a great selection of taps, whether you’re more into cocktails or beer you’ll find a libation that’s right up your alley.

13 Coins

The classic, Rat Pack-era feel of 13 Coins will make you feel like you’ve taken a step back in time, and since their breakfast is available all day (yes, even late at night!), you can get your brunch on no matter what the hour on the clock says.

With their classic Benedicts, Bananas Foster french toast, chicken & waffles and more, you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to your entree, and their cocktail menu will leave you wowed!

Lucky Liquor Tavern

While Lucky Liquor is primarily known as a local watering hole and concert venue, their brunch (served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11AM-3PM) is a great way to recharge the morning after a show.

Their breakfast tacos or chorizo scramble are great ways to wake yourself up, plus since they’re a tavern, you know their drinks are going to be fantastic.

The Cheesecake Factory

While The Cheesecake Factory is known for their huge menu all the time, their weekends turn it up a notch with brunch from 11AM-2PM.

Their bacon and avocado Benedict, chicken & waffles, and cinnamon roll pancakes turn brunch into a delicious affair, plus you can always get a big slice of cheesecake for dessert. Wash it down with their famous peach bellini and you’re sure to walk away satisfied.

Honorable Mentions

There was some debate among the crew here at Seattle Southside as to what really constituted a brunch spot, so a few places didn’t quite make the cut even though they’re still delicious. These spots might not exactly qualify as “brunch” spots, but they offer delicious breakfasts and are a great option, especially if you aren’t interested in the boozy part of brunch:

Flying out of SEA International Airpot? Cafe Floret in Seattle Tacoma International Airport, is a must-visit if you’re flying out – located beyond the security checkpoint. This delicious and vibrant vegetarian restaurant has breakfast available until 1PM and plenty of tasty cocktails to go with.

Map

Here’s a map of some of our favorite brunch spots around Seattle Southside:

