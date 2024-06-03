On Monday, June 3, 2024, at 11:10 a.m., Kent Police responded to an aid call for an unconscious male in the parking lot of the 9800 block of S. 252nd Street (map below).

The 911 caller reported significant bleeding and suggested the male might be deceased.

Upon arrival, Kent Patrol Officers and Puget Sound Regional Authority personnel found the 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kent Police Detectives and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police Seeking Public’s Help

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Kent Police Department Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov, referencing case number 24-7755.

For urgent, time-sensitive information, individuals are urged to call 911.