Kent Police will be holding a great class for neighborhoods looking to start or revitalize a Block Watch program on Thursday night, Sept. 28, 2023, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

This free class will be held at the Kent Police/Fire Training Center (map below).

“You will learn about why every neighborhood should have one and how to get it started. 

“You will also hear about current crime trends and prevention tips. There will also be an opportunity for Q & A.

“Grab some neighbors to attend with you!”

