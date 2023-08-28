Early Saturday morning, Aug. 26, 2023, at about 1:03 a.m., Kent Police Officers and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, (PSRFA) Firefighters were dispatched to an injury one car collision on West Smith, just West of 4th Ave N., that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman.

A nearby security guard reported the collision to 911 after witnessing the crash.

Kent Police Officers and Puget Sound Firefighters arrived quickly and located the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Tacoma man, sitting in the driver’s seat of the severely damaged vehicle.

Sadly, the other occupant, an 18-year-old Auburn woman, was unconscious and had to be extricated from the passenger’s seat. Firefighters immediately began CPR and other life saving measures on the passenger, but tragically she did not survive her injuries.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries.

The initial investigation suggests that intoxication may have been a factor, and that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The Kent Police Traffic Unit will continue to investigate what led up to the accident.

Police Seeking Public’s Help

If you have any information about this fatal accident, please call the Kent P.D. Tip Line at 253-856-5808, send a tip to [email protected] or call the non-emergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121. Refer to case #23-11310.