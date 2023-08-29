The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a shooting on SR 167 near Ellingson Road on Sunday morning, Aug. 27, 2023.

Troopers said that at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, they received a 9-1-1 call from an individual stating he was shot on southbound SR 167 near Ellingson Road (map below).

Troopers contacted the victim and obtained more details. The victim stated he was traveling SB SR 167 in his 2019 grey Honda Accord when a dark grey Toyota Highlander passed him and then brake checked him. He proceeded to pass the Toyota at which time the Toyota sped up and passed him again and proceeded to fire a handgun at his vehicle. Thankfully he sustained no injuries.

The victim described the driver as a middle aged bald Asian male and also believed it was the right rear passenger that fired at his vehicle. Below is a picture of the suspect vehicle.

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses that may have been in the area or anyone with information on this vehicle or the suspect.

Please contact Detecitive Olsen at [email protected].