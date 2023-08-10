On Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2023, at about 5 a.m., Kent Police Violent Crimes Detectives, Valley SWAT and King County SWAT responded to the Phoenix Court Apartments on the East Hill to arrest the suspect in a recent homicide.

Police say the homicide occurred outdoors in a common area at Phoenix Court Apartments on July 15, 2023. The suspect is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Jeffery Winn following a dispute.

Kent Detectives have spent hundreds of hours collecting and reviewing video, identifying witnesses, and examining evidence to develop probable cause for the arrest.

With the assistance of the Valley SWAT Team and KC SWAT Team, the suspect, a 25-year-old Lakewood man, was located inside a Phoenix Court apartment. He responded to police demands to exit the unit and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was transported and booked into the King County Jail for Murder 2nd Degree and Assault 1st Degree.

“This apartment complex has been the hub for extraordinary violent crime, particularly this year,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla. “Today’s action is but one of several steps we are taking to identify and apprehend the violent offenders who have terrorized this neighborhood. We aren’t done yet, and I want the residents to know we will not stop working to restore safety in our community.

“I am very proud of the women and men of our Detectives Unit and Patrol Division who worked tirelessly to achieve today’s outcome,” Padilla added. “I also want to thank Valley SWAT, King County SWAT and King County Prosecutor’s Officer for their assistance.”