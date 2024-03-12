On Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph gave her 2024 “State of the City: Business Edition” at the Kent Chamber of Commerce’s membership luncheon at the accesso ShoWare Center.

Ralph discussed achievements the city made in 2024, as well as updates on crime and public safety issues related to local businesses.

In her address, Mayor Ralph highlighted the importance of partnerships between the city and the business community in creating a vibrant and prosperous environment for residents and entrepreneurs. She emphasized the interconnected nature of various initiatives, such as the comprehensive plan, aimed at shaping the city’s vision for the next 20 years.

If you appreciate our independent local journalism, please…

Mayor Ralph expressed concerns about public safety funding, citing a pressing need for additional police staffing to address rising crime rates. She advocated for a modest sales tax increase to support law enforcement efforts, but noted the legislature’s failure to take action on the proposal. Despite this setback, Mayor Ralph remains committed to advocating for increased funding and support for the city’s public safety initiatives.

The speech resonated with attendees, who appreciated the mayor’s dedication to addressing critical issues facing Kent. Mayor Ralph’s call for collaboration and community engagement underscored her commitment to driving positive change and fostering a thriving business environment in Kent.

Below is video of Ralph’s address, as shot by Scott Schaefer (running time 1-hour, 11-minutes):

If you appreciate our independent local journalism, please…