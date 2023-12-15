Mark your calendars, because on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Kent Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its Annual State of the Chamber at Green River College’s Kent campus.

“Join us at the vibrant Green River College Kent Station for an afternoon of excitement, recognition, and a sneak peek into the incredible journey that lies ahead in 2024,” organizers said.

Guest speakers will include:

Zenovia Harris, Kent Chamber CEO

John Scully, Kent Chamber 2023 Board President

Suzanne Cameron, Kent Chamber 2024 Board President

Here’s what to expect:

Epic Updates & Blooper Reel

Exclusive Glimpse into 2024

11:00 – 11:30 a.m.: Networking & Delicious Food

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Chamber Chronicles Unveiled

12:30 – 1:00 p.m.: Raffles & More Networking: Get ready for thrilling raffles where you could win exciting prizes! Cap off the event with 30 minutes of networking, sharing experiences, and building connections that will fuel your success in the coming year.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable event! Reserve your spot today and let’s kick off 2024 with a bang!

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

COST:

Members $30.00

$30.00 Non-Member $50.00

$50.00 Vendor Table $75.00

$75.00 Event Sponsor $300.00

WHERE: Green River College Kent Campus, 417 Ramsay Way #112 Kent, WA, Room 282/283