A Kent Police Department K9 team located a carjacking suspect for Federal Way Police on Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2023.

“Big props and an extra chewy for Atena and her partner K9 Officer Robinson (a human), who tracked and located a robbery suspect Friday morning at about 1:20 a.m.,” police said.

Police said that the suspect carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Federal Way, then fled from the FW Officers who responded. Several Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to the area to assist in locating the suspect vehicle.

In his haste to get away – and likely unfamiliar with Kent streets and how to handle his new stolen BMW 328 – the suspect drove off the road and crashed through a barrier on the corner of 55th Ave S. and S. 277th Street (map below). Officer Lam was responding to assist on a call and located the crashed vehicle that had traveled down an embankment and into the ravine. He hiked down to the car, but found it empty with a gun on the seat.

K9 Atena and her partner K9 Officer Robinson quickly responded and after a few minutes of tracking, they found the suspect, hiding about 200 yards away in the greenbelt surrounding the ravine.

The suspect, a mid-20s male, was taken into custody for Robbery 1. Federal Way Police took custody of the suspect, the gun, and the stolen vehicle.

“Good Girl Atena! Great Job Officer Robinson!”