Public Health – Seattle & King County on Feb. 16, 2024 closed Shanasheel Restaurant in Kent for “excessive critical violations.”

According to their website:

“Public Health lists the reason(s) the establishment was closed. Reasons for closing an establishment may be due to food code violations and failure to follow the permitting process. Depending on the type of closure, additional information may include the date the facility was shut down, whether the establishment has reopened, the date it reopened, and additional notes.

“Information for restaurants closed by Public Health will remain online for a minimum of 7 days after the establishment is reopened.”