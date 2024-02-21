Public Health – Seattle & King County on Feb. 16, 2024 closed Shanasheel Restaurant in Kent for “excessive critical violations.”
According to their website:
“Public Health lists the reason(s) the establishment was closed. Reasons for closing an establishment may be due to food code violations and failure to follow the permitting process. Depending on the type of closure, additional information may include the date the facility was shut down, whether the establishment has reopened, the date it reopened, and additional notes.
“Information for restaurants closed by Public Health will remain online for a minimum of 7 days after the establishment is reopened.”
Here are the details:
- Closed: February 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.
- Reasons: Excessive critical violations including:
- Person-in-charge unable to demonstrate knowledge in food safety
- Food workers not washing hands when required
- Hand sinks not maintained with paper towels
- Foods not properly date marked/discarded after 7-days
- Improper storage of raw meats
- Improper cooling procedures
- Improper cold holding procedures
- Insects evident
- Sewage back-up in kitchen, imminent health hazard
- Operating without the benefit of a permit or plan review
- Status: Closed
Shanasheel Restaurant is located at 23729 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031: