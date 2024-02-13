On Monday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2024, Public Health – Seattle & King County closed Ecowas African Market LLC (DBA “Saran African Market”) at 24615 Pacific Highway S. in Kent (map below) for operating without a permit.

This is a Hallal Market that sells beauty supplies, along with African goods and foods.

Reasons for closing an establishment may be due to food code violations and failure to follow the permitting process. Depending on the type of closure, additional information may include the date the facility was shut down, whether the establishment has reopened, the date it reopened, and additional notes.

Information for restaurants closed by Public Health will remain online for a minimum of 7 days after the establishment is reopened.

  • Closed: Feb. 12, 2024 at 2 p.m.
  • Reasons: 
    • Operating without the benefit of a permit or plan review
  • Status: Closed

More info here.

