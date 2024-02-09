On Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, Kent Detectives, along with a contingent from Valley SWAT team, attempted to apprehend a suspect in Lewis County, just outside of Randle, WA.

Police said the suspect – a 53-year-old male wanted for an attempted murder on Feb. 2, 2024 – had been evading police since then.

Detectives were able to track the suspect to the outskirts of Randle, and the SWAT team moved in to arrest the suspect who was known to still be armed and dangerous.

As officers attempted to contact the suspect he and a passenger fled in a vehicle. After a brief pursuit, which led to a dead-end road where the vehicle stopped, officers began to give commands for the suspect to step out of the car and surrender.

The passenger of the vehicle complied with police; however, the suspect did not.

Officers moved in to take custody of the suspect and found he was unresponsive from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They immediately began life saving efforts, but the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

None of the officers discharged their firearms during this incident.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded and will be conducting an independent investigation into the death of the suspect.

The officers on scene were wearing body worn cameras and that video is being turned over to the sheriff’s office.