The See Ya Later Foundation in Washington is accepting applications for the Scott Banke Memorial Scholarship now through April 8, 2024.

The scholarships are awarded to students who have made a positive impact on their schools and communities. Scholarship criteria include academics, character, leadership and service.

This year, the Foundation will award up to eight $2,500 scholarships. Four $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to graduating students currently attending Auburn High School, Auburn Riverside High School, Auburn Mountainview High School, and West Auburn High School. Up to four additional $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to students graduating from the Kent, Tahoma, Puyallup, Sumner-Bonney Lake, and Federal Way school districts. Students attending private schools that reside in these districts are also eligible to apply.

Applications and letters of recommendation, one each per student, will be accepted online only. After April 8, the See Ya Later Foundation’s Scholarship Committee will review the submissions and narrow the candidates down to the top 16. Candidates will be invited to do in-person interviews in May at the See Ya Later office in downtown Auburn. All scholarship awards are one-time only and will be sent directly to the educational institution once the student has been accepted and enrolled.

Since 2012, the See Ya Later Foundation in Washington has awarded 55 scholarships totaling $93,500. Since 2007, the See Ya Later Foundation in Oregon has awarded 105 scholarships totaling $225,500.

“Investing in the next generation of impact makers is part of our core mission at the See Ya Later Foundation,” said Brian Williams, director of operations at See Ya Later Foundation Washington. “We want to promote the importance of having a positive impact on our communities and doing our part to make the world a better place.”

Interested students may apply online here, and submit their letter of recommendation via email in a PDF or Word document to [email protected]. The deadline to apply is April 8, 2024. Contact [email protected] with any questions.

For more information about the See Ya Later Foundation, contact Brian Williams at 253-332-5144 or [email protected].

About the See Ya Later Foundation

The See Ya Later Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Oregon and Washington that began out of the inspiration of a 12-year-old boy who died of cancer. Scott Banke had a zest for life and a courage that motivates the mission of the Foundation: “Inspiring Youth – Encouraging Families.” In Oregon, the See Ya Later Foundation focuses on youth camps and activities and the Seeds of Hope and scholarship programs. In King and Pierce Counties, Washington, the See Ya Later Foundation inspires youth and encourages families through their Seeds of Hope and scholarship programs. The organization is funding through the generosity of donors, sponsors and monthly hope givers.