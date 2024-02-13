All are invited to come chat with Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla and his staff, ask questions, and build connections with members of Kent PD on Thursday morning, Feb. 29, 2024.

This free event will be held at Maggies on Meeker (map below) from 8 – 10 a.m.

“These are our favorite events during the year and we look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones,” Kent Police said.

“Can’t make it? No worries, we do one of these casual events about every other month, Next event will be in the evening.

“Join us!”

