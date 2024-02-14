On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at 12:27 p.m., multiple Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 20900 block of 110 Ave SE (map below) in reference to a report of an occupied stolen White Escalade.

King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian 1 helicopter was in the area, and was able to provide updates to Officers regarding the stolen vehicle’s location.

Kent Officers flooded the area and one Officer located the stolen vehicle at a convenience store in the valley. The Escalade fled and Officers were unable to pursue due to legislative restrictions.

Police said that Guardian 1 continued to monitor the vehicle’s location from the air, and at one point reported that the stolen vehicle had struck another vehicle in the 20800 block of 108 Ave SE, and then continued to flee. Officers responded to that accident to provide aid.

Guardian 1 then reported that the suspect/Escalade driver, a 26-year-old Kent man, had exited the Escalade in the 19200 block of 124 Ave SE and carjacked a red Ford Explorer. The passenger/suspect in the Escalade, a 24-year-old Kent woman, moved into the driver’s seat and followed the Explorer as it attempted to flee. The Officers now had probable cause for carjacking and were able to initiate a vehicle pursuit.

Both stolen vehicles continued to flee eastbound on 192nd Street, and a few minutes later the male suspect abandoned the Explorer and carjacked a blue SUV. Guardian 1 continued to monitor the location of the blue SUV to assist in coordinating the response of incoming Officers. At about 1 p.m., the suspect struck another vehicle near 232nd and Petrovsky Road. Kent Officers were able to catch up to the male suspect at this point and take him into custody.

The fleeing Escalade, which was still being driven by the female suspect, was involved in a rollover accident near the 20200 block of 148 Ave SE. She exited the vehicle and fled on foot. She was later located by a King County Sheriff’s Deputy a short distance away, and after initially refusing commands to come out from hiding, she was taken into custody by Kent Officers.

Both suspects were taken to area hospitals to be cleared for booking. Several felony level criminal charges for both suspects are anticipated.