Did you know that communicating with your neighbors, along with a few other things, is effective in reducing crime in your neighborhood?
Kent Police are inviting all to join them on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024, from 6:30–8 p.m. at the Kent Police Training Center (24523 116th Ave SE; map below) and they will tell you all about how and why to set up a Neighborhood Block Watch.
“We will also talk about crime trends and prevention,” police said.
Please RSVP to:
- West Hill/Valley: [email protected]
- East Hill: [email protected]