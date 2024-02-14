Did you know that communicating with your neighbors, along with a few other things, is effective in reducing crime in your neighborhood?

Kent Police are inviting all to join them on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024, from 6:30–8 p.m. at the Kent Police Training Center (24523 116th Ave SE; map below) and they will tell you all about how and why to set up a Neighborhood Block Watch.

“We will also talk about crime trends and prevention,” police said.

Please RSVP to: 

