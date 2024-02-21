Homicide suspect Corey Bills, age 32, was extradited from a California prison last week and booked into the King County Jail to stand trial for the murders of Sean Peoples and Sharmayne Jackson on Jan. 31, 2023, Kent Police announced this week.

Bills’ girlfriend – Scottina Johnson, age 36 – was arrested last Spring and has been held in the King County Jail on a $5 million dollar bail since that time.

Kent Police Detectives, King County Prosecutors and numerous law enforcement partners have spent hundreds of hours to bring these two suspects to justice.

“Kent PD wants to thank everyone who assisted in bringing this suspect back Washington to stand trial.”