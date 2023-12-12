Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 that she will be resigning from the agency in order to “return to the East Coast to take care of family matters.

Since joining Sound Transit in September, 2022, Timm has overseen a renewed emphasis on the rider experience as Sound Transit approaches the opening of several new extensions, starting with East Link next spring.

“Her focus and leadership in centering current and future riders in the agency’s capital and operating programs will benefit the region for years to come,” the agency said,

Timm’s last day with Sound Transit will be Jan. 12, 2024. 

The board and staff leadership will form a transition team to navigate the agency through the leadership transition. The board is expected to appoint an interim CEO in the weeks ahead.

