Kent Downtown Partnership is bringing its Cider & Ale Trail back to historic downtown Kent on Friday, March 8th, from 6 – 9 p.m.

“Join us on the trail of vibrant flavors and rich brewing tradition of the region,” KDP organizers said. “The trail invites visitors to explore a dynamic tapestry of craft brewers and distilleries, each offering a unique taste of culture and craftsmanship.”

The trail winds through the variety of historic downtown Kent shops, inviting visitors to soak in the sights and sounds. As you make your way through the tasting stops you also encounter live toe-tapping music and welcoming community spaces.

Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or a curious newcomer, the Cider & Ale Trail promises a fun filled journey with memorable flavors, warm hospitality, and unmistakable spirit of the PNW.

Kent is the perfect spot to embark on a tasting journey where there is something for everyone.

Participants will receive a map of all the stops, music and other features along the way.

CIDERIES & BREWERIES:

23 rd Ave Brewery

Ave Brewery Farmstrong Brewery

2Towns Cider

Washington Gold Cider

Blackfish Distillery

Alma Cider

Whidbey Island Distillery

and more to come.

MUSIC LINE UP:

Global Heat, featuring a mix of funky Neo-Soul/R&B music with soulful vocalists.

PO Boxx delivers an electrifying fusion of genres ranging from hip-hop and R&B to electronic and soul, delivering an unparalleled auditory experience that captivates audiences.

Shops and restaurants are open to the public; tasting requires tickets and you must be 21 over.

TICKETS:

$30 in advanc e

e $40 at door

(Includes 10 tastings, disposable glass, wrist band and program guide)

Info and tickets:

When you purchase a ticket to this event, you help support future events and programs produced by the Kent Downtown Partnership, a 501c3 non profit organization.