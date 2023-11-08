The first round of results were released for Tuesday’s (Nov. 7, 2023) General Election, and the initial leaders winning the four seats for Kent City Council are Marli Larimer, John Boyd, Bill Boyce and Zandria Michaud.

City of Kent

Ballots Counted: 9,983

Registered Voters: 70,483 • 14.16%

Council Position No. 1:

*Marli Larimer: 7,117 • 78.36%

Jessie Ramsey: 1,920 • 21.14%

Council Position No. 3:

John Boyd: 5,278 • 57.21%

Kelly Wiggans-Crawford: 3,888 • 42.15%

Council Position No. 5:

*Bill Boyce: 7,459 • 96.41%

Council Position No. 7:

*Zandria Michaud: 6,162 • 67.85%

Darryl Jones: 2,878 • 31.69%

City of Auburn

Ballots Counted: 6,048

Registered Voters: 38,934 • 15.53 %

Council Position No. 1:

*Cheryl Rakes: 2,915 • 51.36%

Lisa Stirgus: 2,720 • 47.92%

Council Position No. 3:

*James Jeyaraj: 2,240 • 39.04%

Tracy Taylor Turner: 3,463 • 60.36%

Council Position No. 5:

Clinton Taylor: 3,168 • 55.37%

Robyn Mulenga: 2,520 • 44.05%

City of Des Moines

Ballots Counted: 3,408

Registered Voters: 19,228 • 17.72 %

Council Position No. 2:

*JC Harris: 1,775 • 54.51%

Rob Back: 1,469 • 45.12%

Council Position No. 4:

*Jeremy Nutting: 2,182 • 66.93%

Christine Puzas: 1,062 • 32.58%

Council Position No. 6:

Yoshiko Grace Matsui: 2,570 • 97.13%

City of SeaTac

Ballots Counted: 2,322

Registered Voters: 14,884 • 15.60 %

Council Position No. 1:

*Senayet Negusse: 1,141 • 51.03%

Amy Rotter: 1,081 • 48.35%

Council Position No. 3:

*Peter Kwon: 1,540 • 67.46%

Elizabeth Greninger: 733 • 32.11%

Council Position No. 5:

James Lovell: 1,124 • 50.43%

Brian Millican: 1,088 • 48.81%

Council Position No. 7:

Joe Vinson: 1,311 • 59.05%

Damiana Merryweather: 896 • 40.36%

City of Tukwila

Ballots Counted: 1,633

Registered Voters: 11,101 • 14.71 %

Mayor:

Thomas McLeod: 834 • 52.16%

Kate Kruller: 760 • 47.53%

City of Burien

Ballots Counted: 5,507

Registered Voters: 29,469 • 18.69 %

Burien City Council Position No. 2:

Linda Akey: 3,280 • 61.43%

*Cydney Moore: 2,026 • 37.95%

Burien City Council Position No. 4:

*Kevin Schilling: 3,318 • 61.46%

Patricia Hudson: 2,058 • 38.12%

Burien City Council Position No. 6:

Alex Andrade: 3,119 • 57.98%

Krystal Marx: 2,235 • 41.55%

*denotes incumbent

As more totals come in for other races, we’ll update this post (refresh page to see latest).