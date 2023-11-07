A recent investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that a Kent painting services company failed to pay 49 employees their overtime rates for hours worked over 40 in a workweek, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigators determined T’s Pro-Painting violated federal overtime requirements knowingly. The division also learned the employer did not keep time records for all employees. Given the willful nature of the violations, the division assessed $4,035 in civil money penalties.

Back wages recovered amounted to $57,330 in overtime wages and $57,330 in liquidated damages for 49 employees.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is determined to protect the workers’ rights to receive the full amount of their earned wages, including overtime rates when required,” said Wage and Hour District Director Thomas Silva in Seattle.

T’s Pro-Painting LLC is located at 14331 SE 213 Street in Kent.