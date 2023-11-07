On Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, Kent Police Officers received a 911 call that a stolen vehicle was in a field behind the Lowes in the 3100 block of S. 240th Street (map below).

Upon arrival, police discovered numerous unoccupied stolen vehicles, so they set up stop sticks and perimeter units to dissuade anyone watching from trying to jump in a car to flee. They then went to work figuring out how to extract them from the muddy field, gather evidence and get them back to their owners.

A total of 8 stolen vehicles were recovered, one of which was hidden under a tarp.

All the stolen vehicles were taken from cities/counties on the West side of the state, and the owners have been contacted.

It took multiple Officers and regional partner AFIS to process all these vehicles for evidence and get them picked up or impounded.

Here is a rundown of what police recovered:

2000 Dodge R2500-stolen in Renton

2008 BMW 328-reported stolen to WSP-registered in Renton

1998 Dodge R2500-stolen in King County

U-Haul Car hauler trailer-stolen in Federal Way

2017 Hyundai SFE-stolen in Federal Way

2002 Ford F350-Stolen in Snohomish County

2006 Ford Ec3-stolen in Kirkland

2002 Ford F250-stolen in King County

“Please do not leave your valuables, garage door opener or other items in your cars,” police said. “It does not matter what you drive, you are not immune to having your car stolen.”

Although nothing is full proof, police offer the following tips:

Install a car alarm

Park in well-lit occupied areas

Leave nothing of apparent value in sight, including change, shopping bags, or charging cords that might indicate a device inside

Hide an Air tag type device inside

Use a club

“Best of all, look out for each other. If you see someone lurking near parked cars, call 911.”