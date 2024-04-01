Join the Greater Kent Historical Society and Museum for a killer time…where you and a group of friends must solve a classic who-done-it mystery at the historic Bereiter House (map below).
This event will happen on Thursday night, April 18, 2024, from 6-8 p.m.
- $10 for Members
- $15 Non-Members
Costumes encouraged.
Space is limited, and first come first serve.
Bring your own snacks/BYOB 21+.
Tickets
Tickets are available for purchase below:
https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/4Z_1hxr61ihbmeGfVKxYyQ?t=1710442052
More info here.