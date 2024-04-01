Join the Greater Kent Historical Society and Museum for a killer time…where you and a group of friends must solve a classic who-done-it mystery at the historic Bereiter House (map below).

This event will happen on Thursday night, April 18, 2024, from 6-8 p.m.

  • $10 for Members
  • $15 Non-Members

Costumes encouraged.

Space is limited, and first come first serve.

Bring your own snacks/BYOB 21+.

Tickets

Tickets are available for purchase below:

https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/4Z_1hxr61ihbmeGfVKxYyQ?t=1710442052

More info here.

