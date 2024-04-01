A Kent man – Chase Daniel Jones, 18 – was charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office this week with multiple counts of Vehicular Homicide and Reckless Driving for causing a high-speed, fatal collision in Renton that killed four on Mar. 19, 2024.

Jones is charged with driving a 2015 Audi A4 at 112mph through a red light without braking when he tragically smashed into a van at the intersection of SE 192nd Street and 140th Ave SE in Renton, killing four people.

The collision immediately killed Andrea Hudson, 38, Matilda Wilcoxson, 13, and Eloise Wilcoxson, 12, along with 12-year-old Boyd “Buster” Brown. Found in the crushed wreckage by First Responders was 14-year-old Nolan Hudson and 12-year-old Charlotte Hudson. Both Nolan and Charlotte are in intensive care with significant brain bleeds, internal injuries, and broken bones. Their prognosis is still unknown.

“This was an incredibly violent collision with 3-feet of intrusion into the minivan, which was crushed and pushed into two other cars before rolling on its side,” charging documents said.

Here’s more from charging documents:

The suspect internally injured himself in the collision which required surgery as well as a fractured leg, and ribs. He is in care at Harborview Medical Center.

It is believed that he lives with his parents in Kent.

He was witnessed speeding and weaving around other traffic and using the shared turn lane to pass. His driving has been also captured on videos. Witnesses were alerted to his aggressive driving and excessive speeding on the 40mph posted road. Crash data from his vehicle accounts showed that he was speeding through the red light at 112mph at full throttle without braking.

The investigation has revealed that the defendant purchased this vehicle, a 2015 Audi A4, a month before this collision. It is the third vehicle he has totaled in a crash involving speed in 11-months. On May 8, 2023, he totaled his car in similar circumstances plowing into the rear quarter panel of car resulting in massive damage but no injuries. He admitted at that scene that he had a wide-open road, so he “gave his car some gas.” On Jan. 23, 2024, he totaled another vehicle, the other driver complained that he had not seen the defendant due to the defendant’s speed. In both of those crashes, the defendant’s parents were at the crash prior to the police.

The State requested bail of $1 million dollars and additional conditions, including no driving, no moving violations, and electronic home detention.