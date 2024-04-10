A fun May Day evening supporting Seeds of Hope will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Kent Station.

This fundraising event will be hosted by Duke’s Seafood and Buds & Blooms, with 100% of ticket sales donated directly to Seeds of Hope.

Ticket holders can enjoy the Duke’s Seafood Happy Hour menu on the patio and in the bar during the event (May 1, 2024 only).

$20 ticket includes personalizing a small bouquet at Buds & Blooms, an exclusive goodie bag, plus a blood orange margarita (or mocktail) at Duke’s Seafood.

Purchase your ticket in advance so organizers know how many supplies are needed, but you CAN purchase a ticket at the event while supplies last.

Start at the Seeds of Hope Booth at Buds & Blooms (417 Ramsay Way, Suite 102, Kent, WA 98032; map below), then choose your adventure. You can enjoy the evening in whichever order you prefer!

Register Here

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

