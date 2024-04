The Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event at DoubleTree Suites By Hilton, Seattle Airport/Southcenter is happening on Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 5 – 7 p.m.

Get ready for an evening of networking and growth opportunities.

“Thank you to one of our newest members, Doubletree Suites, for kicking off their membership with a super fun event!”

ENTRY: Free for members, $25 for non-members.

“See you there!”

DoubleTree Suites Seattle Airport Southcenter is located at 16500 Southcenter Parkway Tukwila, WA 98188: