The Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper who was seriously injured in a shooting on Feb. 16 in Kent was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Tuesday morning, Mar. 5, 2024.

The Trooper was escorted from the hospital by law enforcement personnel in honor of his service and showing their support for his continued recovery process.

“Our trooper and their family appreciate the community’s outpouring of support,” WSP said. “They continue to ask for privacy as our trooper continues to heal.”

Photos/Videos

Below are photos and video of the release, courtesy WSP: