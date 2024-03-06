The Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper who was seriously injured in a shooting on Feb. 16 in Kent was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Tuesday morning, Mar. 5, 2024. 

The Trooper was escorted from the hospital by law enforcement personnel in honor of his service and showing their support for his continued recovery process. 

“Our trooper and their family appreciate the community’s outpouring of support,” WSP said. “They continue to ask for privacy as our trooper continues to heal.”

Photos/Videos

Below are photos and video of the release, courtesy WSP:

YouTube player
YouTube player

Related posts

Troopers seeking witnesses to drive-by shooting on SR 167 Wednesday night Necropsy of horse killed Feb. 26 reveals likely cause was kick in the head from another horse’s hoof Kent Police seeking help finding Christopher Eby, missing vulnerable man in Scenic Hill area

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *