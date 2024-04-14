All southbound lanes of I-5 were closed just north of S. 272nd Street (milepost 148) for a while after a crash early Sunday morning, April 14, in Kent.

The Washington State Patrol and other emergency responders responded to the scene at around 3 a.m., and the freeway was reopened.

Vehicles had to slowly move past the crash scene using the left shoulder, and drivers traveling through the area were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map.

Related posts

Collision on I-5 in Kent causes 10-mile backup Tuesday morning SR 18 blocked due to rollover collision of semi-truck Tuesday morning Wrong way, head-on collision on SR 167 in Kent sends 2 to Harborview early Saturday morning

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *