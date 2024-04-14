All southbound lanes of I-5 were closed just north of S. 272nd Street (milepost 148) for a while after a crash early Sunday morning, April 14, in Kent.

The Washington State Patrol and other emergency responders responded to the scene at around 3 a.m., and the freeway was reopened.

Vehicles had to slowly move past the crash scene using the left shoulder, and drivers traveling through the area were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map.