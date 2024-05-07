Say hello to RASKC’s Pet of the Week “Howdy”!

Howdy is a two-year-old male American Bully mix who is about 68 pounds. He is a very energetic and smart dog who loves finding treats and other things to get into, so will need help keeping his mind busy and stimulated!

While Howdy has some boundaries he’d like you to respect, once you take the time to get to know him he’s an affectionate lovebug!

Due to Howdy’s strength and energy he would do best in a home with teenagers and adults. He seems to do well with other dogs but cannot live with cats.

Howdy’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup. Howdy is neutered and current on vaccines.

During the month of May, you can “Pick Your Price” when you adopt an adult dog (six months or older) from RASKC. Adoption fees are $25, $50, $75, or $100, plus a pet license fee if applicable.

If you are looking for a spirited dog with a fun-loving personality to add to your family, please visit Howdy at RASKC! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S, in Kent (map below) and is open weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m. and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m.

You can find out more about Howdy and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at: